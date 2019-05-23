July 4, 1929—May 15, 2019
RACINE—Gwen Gill (nee Gray), age 89, of Racine, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI.
A funeral service will be held at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, on May 24th at 12:00 PM. Visitation will precede the service, from 11:00 AM until time of service. Luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine at a later date.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
