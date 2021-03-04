February 18, 1953—February 28, 2021
EAGLE RIVER—Gwen Daly, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 28, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was born on February 18, 1953 to the late Charles and Rosemary (nee: LaFrania) Davies in Racine. Gwen was united in marriage in Racine, to her junior high school sweetheart, James Daly on May 25, 1974. She was a Registered Nurse/CNN in the dialysis unit for over 41 years. Gwen enjoyed bike riding, fishing, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Matt Daly and Katie Daly; granddaughter, Lauren; sister, Peggy (Mike) Konieczko; brother, Dennis (Laura) Davies; and daughter-in-law, Tiffany Daly. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
