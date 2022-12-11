RACINE - Gwen Ann (Holmberg) Swanson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Gwen was born on April 26, 1929, in Duluth, MN, daughter of Clyde and Jane (Jones) Holmberg. Gwen was the youngest of four children. Gwen graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood, MI, class of 1947. Gwen married Clarence (Kelly) Leo Swanson July 8, 1949, in Ironwood, MI. She had many talents including sewing, knitting, quilting, jewelry making and crafting, she always had numerous projects in the works. She handmade many gifts over the years. Gwen was also a talented baker, her Christmas cookies were loved by family and friends. She enjoyed time spent in Southern California with her brother Robert, wintering in Florida with her daughter Christine, traveling to various locations throughout the United States over the years and the trip of a lifetime exploring the beautiful countryside of Sweden and surrounding countries with her daughters. Gwen was a dedicated Girl Scout leader for many years and a member of First United Methodist Church. In recent years she cherished spending time with family and friends, reading many books, attending craft fairs and playing cards. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and so much more. She will forever be remembered for her generosity, kind heart, and beautiful smile.