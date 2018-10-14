Guyan Raymond Davidson

RACINE—Guyan “Guy” Raymond “Ray” Davidson, 96, passed away peacefully at his residence.
He was born in Racine on July 2, 1922, the son of the late Edward and Pearl (nee: Rondeau) and was a lifetime resident of Racine.
He served his country with the U.S. Army from February 1, 1943 until January 8, 1946. He was discharged with the rank of Radar T3. While in the service, he was schooled at Coyne Electrical College in Chicago and at Boca Raton Army Air Field in Florida, where he was trained at the top-secret radar training base. Ray served in the European Theater for 12 months and in the Pacific Theater for 6 months in the Philippine Islands.
On June 29, 1946, in Atonement Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol E. Grube. Ray had been employed by Interlake Steel from 1941 until retiring as a Department Foreman in 1986. He also had worked as an independent TV repairman and as a Projectionist for Marcus Theaters at the Rapids Plaza Cinema and also at S.C. Johnson’s Golden Rondelle Theater as a fill-in. He built the family home in 1953 and there wasn’t anything he could not build or fix! Ray enjoyed woodworking, playing musical instruments (especially the piano) and going to Classic Car shows to show off the 1965 Starfire Convertible he took pride in restoring himself. Ray will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. He definitely was a jack of all trades and a master of “all.” Ray was well-liked by everyone and it wasn’t until stricken with Dementia, he then withdrew from his social life.
Surviving are his wife, of 72 years, Carol; their children, Shari (Richard) Harris, of Edina, MN, Bradley (Debbie) Davidson, of Boulder, CO, and Nancy (John) Warner, of Racine; grandchildren, Kyle (Mandie) Andersen, Michael Ray Andersen, Nathan Andersen, Nichole (Paul) Monskey, Carolyn (Juan) Pino, Brian Davidson, Carissa (Micah) Metzger, and Jessica (Nick) Keene; great grandchildren, Michael X. Andersen, Caleb John Andersen, Alexis Carol Andersen, Julissa Marquez, Jordan Marquez, Angelica Robbins, Paxton Monskey, Naiya Monskey, Prosser Monskey, Juan Michael Pino, Mason Ray Metzger, Avary Metzger, Tiana Keene, Blake Keene and Gaige Keene. Ray is also survived by his Godson, John Arent, many dear nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers Richard Davidson, Gordon Davidson, a sister, LaVerne “Sis” Brodsko, and many other dear relatives and friends. He is also survived by his faithful Poodle, Pepper (“Boo-Boo”) of almost 17 years.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel on Monday October 15th, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Warren Williams officiating. Full military honors will follow. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
