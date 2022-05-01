Nov. 13, 1930—Feb. 8, 2022

RACINE — Guy Sanders was born to eternal life at the age of 91, on Feb. 8th, 2022. Beloved husband to Barbara (Veselik) for 68 years; Loving father to Randy (Laura), Lynn (Dan) Scherer, Lori Sutton, and Dana (Anne); Proud grandpa to Joshua (Brea), Katherine (Andy) Talbott, Rebecca (Cory) Hansen, Kristin Busch, Andrew Scherer, Matthew Scherer (Chandler), Angela (Tommy) Elmore, Melissa (Gordy) McCullah, Erin (Orion) Stell, Tina (Brian) Bromley, Paul (Maggie) and Jamie (Ryan) Koepke; 18 great-grandkids and 8 great- great grandkids; Brother to Lyle (Arlene) and Jean Hale; and further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Barbara Sanders.

Memorial service will take place May 6th, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI, at 2:00 PM, with family greeting guests from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Parking lot is located in the back of church along with an elevator.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Racine are appreciated in Guy’s name.

Sunset Options Funeral Home

Oak Creek, WI

414-892-4126