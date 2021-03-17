July 28, 1946—March 11, 2021

FRANKSVILLE—Guy Korponai passed away peacefully March 11, 2021 with his family by his side. Guy was born on July 28, 1946 in Szombathely, Hungary.

Guy is survived by his beloved wife Sharon (nee Schmidt) of 54 years; his two children: Sandor and Michele; two grandsons: Marshall and Garrett. Guy is also survived his mother Elizabeth; brother Sam (MaryAnn); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; as well as countless close and trustworthy friends.

Guy loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. After 33 years he retired from JI Case Company in Racine. Guy was preceded in death by his father Ferenc and his brother Frank.

Funeral arrangements have been made at Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S 27th Street, Oak Creek, WI. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 PM Saturday March 20, 2021 with a celebration of life at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation for Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Research—Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin, Attn: Office of Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 26509, Milwaukee, WI.

