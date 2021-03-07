Guy J. Rannow

May 14th, 1947—February 28th, 2021

RACINE — Guy Joseph Rannow 73, passed away on Sunday February 28th, 2021. Born in Racine on May 14th, 1947 to Cecilia (Eisenhauer) Fiehweg and Julius LaCanne.

On June 28th, 1969 he was united in marriage to Linda (Benedict). Guy graduated from Washington Park High School in 1965 and earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater in 1970. He served in the US Army reserve from 1970-1975 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Guy had a passion for gardening, fishing, woodworking, and garage sales.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; daughters, Kim Coan (Don), Heidi Stublaski (Steve); grandchildren Trenton, Kelsie, Tommy, Casey, Riley, siblings Jerry Rannow (Dee), Rick Rannow (Diane), Mark Rannow (Carla), and Lisa Cartwright.

In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by stepfathers Richard Rannow and Donald Fiehweg, brother, Gregg Rannow and brother-in-law, Scott Cartwright.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at Faithbridge Church in Franksville, WI. from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m.