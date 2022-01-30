RACINE - Guy Allan Graham, 73, of Racine, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Guy was born in Racine on August 15, 1948, the son of Paul and Martha (nee: Chvilicek) Graham. Guy enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden, camping and just sitting and relaxing on his porch. Guy went out of his way to help others and touched many hearts doing so. Guy served in the United States Army, being discharged in 1975. He took great pride in serving his country.

Guy will be deeply missed by his two sons: Scott (Lindsey Weber) Graham of Indiana and Cory (Ann) Graham of Wisconsin; along with grandchildren: Jaylena (Alex) Heron and Katrina Graham of Indiana, Isaac (Laijay Glover) Graham-Durham and Emma Graham of Wisconsin; two great-grandsons: Cassius Konyshak and Ezra Heron of Indiana. He also leaves behind four honorary grandchildren, who are forever bonded by LOVE: Megan Durham, Elijah Edwards, Chance Hutson and Aiden Durham. He also leaves his best friend and companion, Mary Graham; sister, Judy Rasmussen of Mississippi; aunt and uncle Rosie and Don Veslek of Wisconsin; as well as many nieces, nephews, many, many cousins other relatives and friends.

Guy is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Martha Graham; grandparents, Vince and Agnes Chvilicek; and brother, Paul (Butch) Graham.

The family will receive guests at Strouf Funeral Home on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider make a memorial donation to Veteran's Outreach of Wisconsin (1624 Yout Street) in honor of Guy. A burial will be held privately per Guy's wishes.

