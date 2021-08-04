Gustavo A. Miranda

Gustavo had been employed by Promotions Unlimited from its founding until it closed. Presently he had been employed by Associated Wholesale Grocers. He had two burning passions in life: one was for his family, the other was for soccer, either playing, coaching, or just watching. Whether it was playing at the highest level in El Salvador or coaching for Mundelein Soccer Club, Gustavo devoted his entire life to the game. Each player he coached he treated as if they were one of his own and through his guidance and kindness, he made sure each player felt loved, important, and special. His greatest achievement was knowing he touched the lives of many and was able to share his gift and love of soccer to the world. The smiles and excitement of the athletes he coached was all that Gustavo needed to keep going. In addition to soccer, Gustavo’s family was his pride and joy. His work ethic was second to none. He would do just about anything, including working multiple jobs, to make sure he provided a better life for his family. Gustavo’s generous heart and legacy will live inside all of us forever.