Aug. 15, 1962—July 29, 2021
Gustavo A. Miranda, 58, passed away at Froedtert Hospital-Milwaukee, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, following a tragic industrial accident. He was born in El Salvador on August 15, 1962, the son of Mario and Maria (nee: Galvez) Miranda.
Gustavo had been employed by Promotions Unlimited from its founding until it closed. Presently he had been employed by Associated Wholesale Grocers. He had two burning passions in life: one was for his family, the other was for soccer, either playing, coaching, or just watching. Whether it was playing at the highest level in El Salvador or coaching for Mundelein Soccer Club, Gustavo devoted his entire life to the game. Each player he coached he treated as if they were one of his own and through his guidance and kindness, he made sure each player felt loved, important, and special. His greatest achievement was knowing he touched the lives of many and was able to share his gift and love of soccer to the world. The smiles and excitement of the athletes he coached was all that Gustavo needed to keep going. In addition to soccer, Gustavo’s family was his pride and joy. His work ethic was second to none. He would do just about anything, including working multiple jobs, to make sure he provided a better life for his family. Gustavo’s generous heart and legacy will live inside all of us forever.
Surviving are his two daughters: Jennifer (Matthew Maday) Miranda, of Chicago, IL and Gabriela Miranda, of Bettendorf, IA; the mother of his daughters, Sara Miranda, of Libertyville, IL; two brothers: Mario (Teresa) Miranda, of Racine and Milton Miranda in El Salvador; sister, Yesenia (Manuel) Sandoval in El Salvador; his nieces and nephews: Stephanie, Samantha, Victor, Gustavo, and Mario Miranda, Andrea and Manuel Sandoval. In addition to his parents, Gustavo was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Manuel Miranda.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Pastor Alfredo Garcia officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The funeral will also be lived streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the link.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Pazitos, a not-for-profit organization founded by Salvadorans who are dedicated to raising the funds needed to keep the youth soccer programs running.
“Gustavo, your guiding hand on our shoulders will remain with us forever. Te Quiero Mucho.”
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WISCONSIN 53403
262-552-9000