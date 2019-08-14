May 23, 1948—August 5, 2019
Gustave (Gus) R. Sorenson – Passed away August 5, 2019, at the age 71.
A memorial service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Chad Kline. A committal services with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be sent to the Paralyzed Veterans of America – Wisconsin Chapter or the veterans group of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Gus was truly one of a kind and we will all miss him.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361
