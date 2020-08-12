Guillermo Julian 'Choop' Martinez III

You have permission to edit this article.
Guillermo Julian Martinez III "Choop"

December 18, 1996—August 8, 2020

RACINE—Survived by his mother, Maribel Barela; father, Guillermo Martinez II; sisters, Renee Chavez, Kristian Camargo, Angela Martinez, Adrianne Martinez, Isabel Chavez; aunt, Mary Hamilton.

All family and friends are welcome to say their goodbyes and pay their respects at the funeral home on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1 pm-4 pm. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Guillermo Martinez, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

