November 24, 1931 – April 21, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Gualterio “Walter” Luis Wilckens, age 89, passed away peacefully at home, in the comfort of family, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
One of five children, Walter was born in Santiago, Chile on November 24, 1931 to the late Walter and Elizabeth (nee: Von Stillfried) Wilckens. After serving in the Chilean military, and working in Germany and England, returned home to take over the family farm, which he did tirelessly and with great pride. On October 9, 1965 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Patricia (nee: Morales) Wilckens in Vina Del Mar, Chile.
Unfortunately, years later, the Chilean government took over their farm land and forced them out of their home. Walter gathered what little he had, and in search of a better life for his young family, began traveling worldwide to find a new home. He lived and worked in Spain for six years before eventually settling here in Racine, WI. Fluent in five languages and with an impressive background in farming, Walter was recruited by JI Case Co. to be their International Parts Manager, from where he retired.
Surviving are his children: Walter (Lisa) Wilckens, Pablo (Colleen) Wilckens and Antje (Juan Carlos Duque) Wilckens; grandchildren: Nicholas (Kayla Ricchio) Wilckens, Elizabeth (Robert Sherman) Wilckens, Mitchell Wilckens, Kylie Wilckens, Natalia Duque Wilckens, Karina Duque Wilckens, Matias Duque wilckens; great grandchildren: Ana Sofia Kaftanski Duque, Lucia Paz Kaftanski Duque; sister, Sylvia Wilckens-Von Stillfried; brother, John Wilckens; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and worldwide friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Wilckens, who died on June 13, 2015; brothers: Rupi and Braulio Wilckens; and brother-in-law, Hans Storandt. In accordance with Walter’s wishes, private family services will be held to celebrate his life.
