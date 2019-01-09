Try 1 month for 99¢
Guadalupe C. Anguiano

December 5, 1951—January 7, 2019

RACINE- Guadalupe C. Anguiano, 67, passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on January 7, 2019.

She was born in Racine on December 5, 1951 the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Guadalupe (nee: Garza) Martinez. She was a graduate of J. I. Case High School. Guadalupe was a former member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Guadalupe was united in marriage to Alfonso Anguiano on June 5, 1975. She found great enjoyment in cooking, music, older cowboy shows, and her frequent visits to Walmart and Denny’s Restaurant.

Guadalupe is survived by her children, Yolanda Anguiano, Juan A. Anguiano, Maria Isabel (Pedro) Mejia, Maria Dolores (Jeremy) Passehl, grandchildren; Blas, Yuriktzy, Jeremy Jr. Yulisa, Jessica, Jamie, Pedro Jr. Diego, Alejandro, Marissa, Jasmine and Christian, step-children, Miguel, Victor, Ramiro, Fernando, Oscar, Rosalinda and Mariysela, numerous great grandchildren, brothers, Santiago, Jose Antonio Delacruz, sisters; Martha, Juanita, Martina, Irene Delacruz, Maria Trinidad Perez, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso on January 3, 2000, sister, Maria Magdalena and an infant daughter, San Juana.

Funeral Services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday January14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Guadalupe in a special way may direct memorials to American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Guadalupe C. Anguiano
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments