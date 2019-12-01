Gretchen Grotenrath

Gretchen was bubbly and she was extremely generous with all who knew her; She loved gardening and taking long weekend trips with her daughters. She was kind and caring with a contagious laugh. She not only was a teacher but was a mentor to many. Gretchen had a huge heart and cared so much about so many. People often thought of the time spent with her to be welcoming, a safe place where there was no judgment and hatred would not be tolerated. She was a champion of defending the disadvantaged and pioneered for equality and justice. She not only helped mold your youth but also spent much of her life to helping all of our human race through dedicating time and resources to many local charities. She was known for her generosity, compassion and empathy. Gretchen loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.