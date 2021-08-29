June 5, 1931—July 18, 2021

RACINE—Greta Ann Beck (nee: Fortney) passed away peacefully at home in Racine, WI on July 18, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Greta was born on June 5, 1931 to Peter and Rena Fortney (nee: Wee) in Viroqua, WI. She grew up on the family farm and began her education in a one room schoolhouse, although she often spent more of her evenings playing cards with her family than doing homework. She attended Viroqua High School where she was active in theater and chorus and graduated in 1947. She then attended UW-LaCrosse, where she received a Degree in Education.

Following graduation Greta began teaching elementary school in Madison and it was there she met her future husband, Dean Beck, on a blind date. They were united in marriage on December 23, 1955. Together they raised a family of five children and lived in Madison, Wausau, Beaver Dam and finally Racine.

Affectionately known as GaGa to her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, Greta enjoyed teaching children, playing bridge, collecting art, hot coffee, long conversations, lefse, and watching her beloved Packers. She served as President of the Lawyer’s Wives of Wisconsin and continued teaching throughout her life. She was a warm people person with a sympathetic ear and good advice for anyone who sought it.