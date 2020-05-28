Gressie Lee Poole

Viewing will be at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. See funeral home website for complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. For the safety and security of our guests, we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering.