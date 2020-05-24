Gregory W. Pankow
December 28, 1956 – May 19, 2020

CALEDONIA – Passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Son of the late Donald Sr. and Sarah Pankow. Brother of Donald Jr. (Donna) Pankow and Colin Sr. (Gean) Pankow. Uncle of Matthew, Jessica, Anthony, Colin Jr. and Olivia. Great-uncle of Morgan, Leena, Lukas, Dominic, Lincoln, Lydia, Rhyley and Gavin. Special friend of Jeff Braun and Steve Wernette. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Privates services at St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Caledonia.

Greg was a lifelong member of the Town of Caledonia. He worked his entire life at Don’s Market/Greg’s Catering. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. When he wasn’t at the Market or hosting a catering event, Greg could be found up north at the cabin hunting or fishing.

Greg will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

