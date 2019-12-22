Gregory Thomas Trimberger

The best years of his life were spent making friends. Whether childhood buddies or new acquaintances, Greg had a way of taking care of those he cared for. Cheering them up or on, supporting their efforts, or lending a quiet voice of calm, he was always there for his friends. His engaging personality and infectious smile will be so greatly missed. He touched the hearts of and lives of so many.

Greg is survived by his parents, Tom and Kathy of Burlington: brother, Nicholas (Cherie) Trimberger of Omaha, NE and their son, Logan Nicholas; godparents Dennis and Kathy Trimberger of Fond du Lac, WI. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Amelia Trimberger and maternal grandparents, Peter and Hazel Laughran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Geneva Lakes Conservancy to support the White River County Park at GLC@genevalakesconservancy.org.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place NEXT Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family NEXT Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.