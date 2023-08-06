Please join us for a celebration of the life of Gregory Shimkus on Saturday, August 12th at Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha, WI, picnic area #7 from 2:00—6:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Please dress for the weather.
