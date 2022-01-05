August 14, 1942—December 29, 2021
EAGLES NEST—Gregory N. Schindler, 79, of Eagles Nest and formerly of the Elkhorn area, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 15, 1942, to Nicholas and Lucille (Connelly) Schindler in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Salem Central High School Class of 1960. Prior to graduation, Greg enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country. On Sept 20, 1969, he was united in marriage to Diane C. David in St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. Throughout his lifetime, Greg worked in several areas of construction from new housing development to underground pipeline. After visiting the Eagles Nest area on a few hunting trips, Greg and Diane decided to relocate to the area. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing in his spare time; and was notorious for his three beer nature rides. Greg was a family man who enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren, and his great grandson. Greg will be affectionately remembered for being the “Grumpy Grandpa.”
He is survived by his wife, Diane; his children: Susan (Steve) Martin, Colleen (Dan) Keyes, grandchildren: Taylor and Brody Keyes, Reese Martin; great-grandson Kade Keyes; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jack (Judy) David, Marie Koenen, Marg Huff, Pat David, and Sue David. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, and his brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law: Jay and Noreen Lois, Bobby David, Judi David, Bob Huff, and Ken Koenen.
A Celebration of Life will held at Eagles Nest Resort at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.