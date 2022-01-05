EAGLES NEST—Gregory N. Schindler, 79, of Eagles Nest and formerly of the Elkhorn area, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 15, 1942, to Nicholas and Lucille (Connelly) Schindler in Chicago, IL. He was a member of the Salem Central High School Class of 1960. Prior to graduation, Greg enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country. On Sept 20, 1969, he was united in marriage to Diane C. David in St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, WI. Throughout his lifetime, Greg worked in several areas of construction from new housing development to underground pipeline. After visiting the Eagles Nest area on a few hunting trips, Greg and Diane decided to relocate to the area. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing in his spare time; and was notorious for his three beer nature rides. Greg was a family man who enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren, and his great grandson. Greg will be affectionately remembered for being the “Grumpy Grandpa.”