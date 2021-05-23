RACINE - Gregory Howell, 68, completed his earthly pilgrimage on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A private family service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of McMynn Tower and the Hospitality Center for the time and care they showed Gregory. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.