RACINE - Gregory Howell, 68, completed his earthly pilgrimage on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A private family service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staffs of McMynn Tower and the Hospitality Center for the time and care they showed Gregory. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

