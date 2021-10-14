Oct. 3, 1948-Oct. 9, 2021

HAYWARD—Gregory Francis Pokora passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the age of 73. Greg was born October 3, 1948 in Madison, WI to Gilbert and Jean (Bartow) Pokora.

Greg was raised in Racine, WI and graduated from Horlick High School. Greg went on to graduate from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Degree in Education. Greg was a proud Teamster and drove city bus in Racine for Belle Urban System for 30 years until he retired.

Greg and Gail were married in Port Charlotte, FL on April 18, 1997. Greg enjoyed travelling, live music, and wintering in Port Charlotte, FL and Long Beach, MS.

Greg and Gail retired to Port Charlotte and due to the hot Florida summers, bought a summer home in Hayward, WI.

Greg loved fishing, no matter where he was, and always enjoyed his conversations with fellow fisherman. He missed his calling as a geologist as he was always finding unique rocks and was driven to learn everything about them.