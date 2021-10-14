Oct. 3, 1948-Oct. 9, 2021
HAYWARD—Gregory Francis Pokora passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the age of 73. Greg was born October 3, 1948 in Madison, WI to Gilbert and Jean (Bartow) Pokora.
Greg was raised in Racine, WI and graduated from Horlick High School. Greg went on to graduate from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Degree in Education. Greg was a proud Teamster and drove city bus in Racine for Belle Urban System for 30 years until he retired.
Greg and Gail were married in Port Charlotte, FL on April 18, 1997. Greg enjoyed travelling, live music, and wintering in Port Charlotte, FL and Long Beach, MS.
Greg and Gail retired to Port Charlotte and due to the hot Florida summers, bought a summer home in Hayward, WI.
Greg loved fishing, no matter where he was, and always enjoyed his conversations with fellow fisherman. He missed his calling as a geologist as he was always finding unique rocks and was driven to learn everything about them.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Gail of 23 years; four sons: Mark (Lynda) Lisenby, Matt (Debbie) Lisenby, Mike Lisenby, Joseph (Amanda) Lisenby; six grandchildren: Brittany Lisenby, Joshua (Sabrina) Lisenby, Elissa (Cody) Olson, Slade (Andrea) Lisenby, Kole Lisenby and Sidnee Lisenby; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Larissa, Anniyah, Danelle, JJ, Maverick, Joshua, Desiree, Aidyn, Maleah, Elias, Skylynn, Bentley, Rilynn and Clayson. Greg was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Jean Pokora.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
