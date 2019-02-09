Try 1 month for 99¢
Gregory E. Havel, O.F.M.

Age 68 years. Born to eternal life Feb. 7, 2019.

Beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Cyril Havel. Further survived by other relatives, his Franciscan community, fellow firefighters, and many friends. Brother Havel was a Franciscan friar, a former Chief of the Sturtevant Fire Dept., and a retired Deputy Chief of the Town of Burlington Fire Department. In addition to Brother Havel’s religious life, his other areas of expertise included building construction, facilities management, construction company safety programs, and incident command.

Visitation Sunday, February 10 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Monday February 11 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 1st Street, Waterford, Wisconsin. Private interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.

