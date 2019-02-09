Gregory E. Havel, O.F.M.
Age 68 years. Born to eternal life Feb. 7, 2019.
Beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Cyril Havel. Further survived by other relatives, his Franciscan community, fellow firefighters, and many friends. Brother Havel was a Franciscan friar, a former Chief of the Sturtevant Fire Dept., and a retired Deputy Chief of the Town of Burlington Fire Department. In addition to Brother Havel’s religious life, his other areas of expertise included building construction, facilities management, construction company safety programs, and incident command.
Visitation Sunday, February 10 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Monday February 11 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 1st Street, Waterford, Wisconsin. Private interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.
Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee, www.jelacicfuneralhome.com , Serving the Family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.