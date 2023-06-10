Gregory A. Shimkus

April 1, 1950 - May 25, 2023

It is with great sadness that the Shimkus family announces the passing of beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, Gregory Anthony Shimkus. Greg passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2023, after years of struggles with severe COPD and recently, an extremely aggressive pneumonia. Greg chose the comfort and dignity of hospice care in the twilight of his life believing in quality of life over longevity of life.

Greg was born in Racine, Wisconsin to parents, John and Carmella Shimkus on April 1, 1950.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Anthony Shimkus II (Aimee Villwock); his sister, Patricia (Robert) Daniels; his brother, Mark (Janet) Shimkus; the mother of their son and dear friend right through the end, Judy Bialk, and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, and friends.

After graduating from Horlick High School in 1968, Greg spent his free time as a keyboardist, often playing at the Nitty Gritty as part of The Revels band: he was a truly gifted pianist. Greg was an honored veteran of the Vietnam War. Greg served as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service for over three decades before retiring. He loved his time on his motorcycles, relaxing on the beach, reading a book, and fishing.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held Saturday, August 12th at Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha, WI, picnic area #7 from 2-6pm. Refreshments will be provided. Please dress for the weather.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a veterans outreach program, or wildlife conservation organization.

Molthen Bell Funeral Home

700 Milwaukee Ave.

South Milwaukee, WI 53172

414-762-0154