Gregorio 'Crow' Segura

Crow proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in San Francisco. He was employed as a truck driver for over 30 years, last working for Thomas Hribar. Crow was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He was a family man. When he loved he loved big. If you knew Crow and he considered you a friend you had loyal friend. He was a hard-working man and also was there to lend a helping hand. When ever you needed him, Crow would be there. Crow was an avid fisherman and Real Packers fan who enjoyed working on cars or just fixing everything and just hanging out in his garage. He will be dearly missed by those who know and loved him.