Gregg William Hanrahan

Feb. 24. 1069—Oct. 16, 2022

RACINE—Gregg William Hanrahan age 54, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Ascension hospital.

He was born on February 24, 1968 in Racine to A. Ned and Sandra K (nee Bienemann).

He was a talented whittler, hardworking custodian, ever available family pet cuddler, loving husband, father, son, and friend, among many other things.

Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Marci; his daughter, Gabrielle “Gabby”; his stepson, Kyle Peterson, who has always been like a son to him; his parents; his aunts and uncles; his cousins; and five pets who love him dearly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension for their kind and compassionate care. Private services will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

