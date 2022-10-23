Feb. 24. 1069—Oct. 16, 2022

RACINE—Gregg William Hanrahan age 54, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Ascension hospital.

He was born on February 24, 1968 in Racine to A. Ned and Sandra K (nee Bienemann).

He was a talented whittler, hardworking custodian, ever available family pet cuddler, loving husband, father, son, and friend, among many other things.

Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Marci; his daughter, Gabrielle “Gabby”; his stepson, Kyle Peterson, who has always been like a son to him; his parents; his aunts and uncles; his cousins; and five pets who love him dearly.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension for their kind and compassionate care. Private services will be held.

