Sept. 29, 1955—April 15, 2022

Gregg Allan Zurawski, 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 15, 2022.

Gregg was born in Racine on September 29, 1955, to the late Walter and Beverly Zurawski (nee Mackey). He graduated from Horlick High in 1973 and went on to study at UW-Lacrosse where he lettered in Varsity Gymnastics. In 1978 he joined the Racine Laborer’s Union and recently retired after a 42-year career as a mason tender. Gregg contributed to many construction projects throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

In 1979 Gregg was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and former wife Marla Smith and they soon welcomed their children Emily and Nicholas. Later he met his longtime partner Kenya Benitez who preceded him in death in 2019.

Affectionately nicknamed Fuzzy and Z-Man, Gregg’s interests included open wheel racing, vintage British racing cars, international soccer, genealogy, jazz music, being independent (stubborn), and participating in local league softball and soccer. He was a humble man, a good son and brother, a loving father, and a loyal friend. He will live on in the hearts of many.

Survivors include his daughter, Emily Smith-Zurawski (Matt Kenoyer); son, Nic Smith-Zurawski (MaryAnn Townsend); grandson, Jace; brother, Lane Zurawski; sisters: Jody (Cary) O’Brien, Rondi (Gregg) Olson, and Shelli (Ron) Farnsworth; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives; the Ward family, dear friends, and beloved cats.

In addition to his late parents and longtime partner, Gregg is predeceased by much-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of Gregg’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:30 PM until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gregg’s neighbors, Al and Colleen LaFave, for their wonderful support of Gregg.

