Sept. 27, 1957—April 14, 2022
UNION GROVE — Greg A. Bergles passed away on April 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on September 27, 1957, to parents, Leo and Beverly (nee: Griffiths) Bergles in Kenosha. Greg was a 1975 graduate of Union Grove High School. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Bryngelson on March 31, 1984. Greg worked as a grounds supervisor for several cemeteries and was a Sunday school teacher at Yorkville United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He loved golfing, playing horseshoes, playing cards, especially sheepshead, and bowling in the church league with Barb. Greg took pride in farming, growing giant pumpkins and roses in the garden. He liked spending time outdoors to deer hunt and shoot his guns. Greg enjoyed spending time and playing with the grandkids for Sunday game days.
Greg is survived by his children: Ryan Bergles (Kelly Genke), and Stephanie Bergles (Alex Cortez); grandchildren: Bryan Bergles, Natalia and Lexandro Cortez; mother, Beverly Bergles; siblings: Kathleen (Al) Carlsen, Joan (Larry) Carlsen, Rick (Kathy) Bergles, Carol (Ron) Martin, Gene (Jackie) Bergles, Lisa Bergles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara; and father, Leo Bergles.
Visitation will be held at Yorkville Methodist Church on April 21, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park will immediately follow.
