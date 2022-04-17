UNION GROVE — Greg A. Bergles passed away on April 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on September 27, 1957, to parents, Leo and Beverly (nee: Griffiths) Bergles in Kenosha. Greg was a 1975 graduate of Union Grove High School. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Bryngelson on March 31, 1984. Greg worked as a grounds supervisor for several cemeteries and was a Sunday school teacher at Yorkville United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He loved golfing, playing horseshoes, playing cards, especially sheepshead, and bowling in the church league with Barb. Greg took pride in farming, growing giant pumpkins and roses in the garden. He liked spending time outdoors to deer hunt and shoot his guns. Greg enjoyed spending time and playing with the grandkids for Sunday game days.