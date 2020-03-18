Greenella 'Gwen' M. McWhorter-Lewis

RACINE—Gwen M. Lewis, age 84, passed away March 13, 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Monique McWhorter “Neeke” of Lake County, IL; Michelle “Shell” Lewis-Phillips of Dallas, TX; Morona “Ronna” Leigh Lewis of Fort Worth, TX; Delnita “Dee” Lewis of Milwaukee, WI; other relatives. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11am.
