Greenella 'Gwen' M. McWhorter-Lewis
0 comments

Greenella 'Gwen' M. McWhorter-Lewis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greenella "Gwen" M. McWhorter-Lewis

RACINE—Gwen M. Lewis, age 84, passed away March 13, 2020. Surviving are her daughters, Monique McWhorter “Neeke” of Lake County, IL; Michelle “Shell” Lewis-Phillips of Dallas, TX; Morona “Ronna” Leigh Lewis of Fort Worth, TX; Delnita “Dee” Lewis of Milwaukee, WI; other relatives. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11am.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Greenella McWhorter-Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News