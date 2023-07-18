UNION GROVE—Grant J. Fuhrman, 82, of Union Grove, passed away worn out on July 14, 2023 at Timber Oaks Care Center. He was born July 22, 1940, to Jerome and Florence (nee Stelmachowski) Furhman in South Milwaukee, WI. Grant met his wife of sixty-two years, Donna Ball. They settled to raise their family on a hobby farm in Union Grove where he worked for 28 years as a Racine County Sheriff Deputy, retiring as a Captain.