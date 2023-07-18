July 22, 1940—July 14, 2023
UNION GROVE—Grant J. Fuhrman, 82, of Union Grove, passed away worn out on July 14, 2023 at Timber Oaks Care Center. He was born July 22, 1940, to Jerome and Florence (nee Stelmachowski) Furhman in South Milwaukee, WI. Grant met his wife of sixty-two years, Donna Ball. They settled to raise their family on a hobby farm in Union Grove where he worked for 28 years as a Racine County Sheriff Deputy, retiring as a Captain.
Grant is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; their children: April Fuhrman and Melody Kowalczyk; as well as grandchildren: Tyler, Clay, and Luke.
Visitation for Grant’s family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 19th from 10:30 till 12 noon at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Union Grove with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 12 noon. Burial with military honors at Yorkville Memorial Cemetery will immediately follow.
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620- 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500