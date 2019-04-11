Try 3 months for $3
Grace T. Liefbroer (Nee: Graceffa)

September 8, 1929—April 7, 2019

RACINE—Grace T. Liefbroer, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Grace T. Liefbroer (Nee: Graceffa)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments