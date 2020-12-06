1942—2020

Grace Supko, age 77, and a resident of Canyon Lake, passed away on Thanksgiving evening, November 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Grace was born on December 18, 1942 in Pearsall, TX to the late Ambrosio Gonzales and Amelia Trevino Gonzales.

Grace was employed as a supervisor in the electronics industry for most of her working career. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her loving husband of 57-years, Paul W. Supko; sons, Mark and Tim Supko; granddaughter, Jessica Hendriks; one brother and three sisters.

A Celebration of Grace’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.