March 9, 1924 – Sept. 5, 2021
RACINE—Grace Mae Turner, age 97, left this life to join her Savior Jesus Christ and beloved husband, George, on September 5, 2021. She was born on March 9, 1924, in Blue Mountain, MS, the daughter of Sam and Annie Rogers. Grace was united in marriage to George L. Turner on May 10, 1947. She was the devoted mother of her three children, Charles (Joanne), Beverly James (Franc) and Dwight (Pamela).
When her children grew older Grace worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. Later on, she was a custodial worker at Acme Die Casting. When she wasn’t working Grace loved to sew. She also loved to cook, especially during the holidays when you could find her baking pies and cakes to accompany turkey, ham or chicken, along with rolls, mashed potatoes, gravy and several vegetables.
Grace was also an active member of the St. Paul MBC where she served on several church committees and clubs, and regularly attended church services until her health started to decline.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, sisters Elizabeth Knox, Mary Brown, Natalie Evans and brothers George, Sammie, Paul and Amos.
Grace is survived by her children: daughters-in-law; son-in-law; and sisters: Effie Bonner and Verlene Walls-Penn. She is also survived by her granddaughters: Nicole Egerson, Jessica, Erika and Alexa Turner; grandsons: Dwight, Jr., Maurice, and Erik James; great-granddaughter Ivy; great-grandsons: Payton, Jaydon, Braydon and Harrison; and other relatives; and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Grace will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Ridgewood Care Center, and Agrace Hospice Care, for their loving care of Grace.
A Celebration of Grace’s life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby, Sr. officiating. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 8:00–10:00 a.m.
