Grace M. Marsch

July 16, 1927 — February, 18, 2020

CALEDONIA — (nee Wirkus) Went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020 at the age of 95.

Beloved wife of Lawrence. Loving mother of the late Mary Lindstrom, Peggy Marsch, Susan (Ken) Schroeder, Paul (Joanne), Terri (Bob) Prochaska, Larry (Sally), Joanne (John) Clazmer, Jerry, Stephen (Patti), Chris (Charles) Albert, Alan (Rachel), the late Johnnie and Julie (Kenny Small). Dear grandma and great grandma to 73 plus. Sister of the late Leonard (the late Ruth) Wirkus and Beatrice (the late Norm) Hareng. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 22 at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment St. Louis Church Cemetery.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek

414-761-2750

