Grace M. Chay

3/14/1928—3/1/2021
GREENDALE — Age 92, passed away on March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence M.J. Chay. She was born in An San, South Korea on March 14, 1928. She married Lawrence M.J. Chay on October 29, 1949 and was married to Lawrence for 71 years.
She was the driving force for bringing the family to the United States. She was a teacher in Korea and Lawrence was in the banking industry but she wanted more for her children. They emigrated to the United States in 1963 and began their journey towards the American dream. She was most proud of how her 3 sons achieved success in their families and careers and would often share their stories.
Grace was an excellent cook who would frequently cook for family and friends. Her signature dish was a Korean soup called duk guk which she prepared at all family get-togethers. She rarely followed a recipe since it was all made by taste and memory. She owned a restaurant in Racine in the early 80s called “House of Min Su” which was her middle name. The restaurant served Korean, Chinese and Japanese dishes. She did fusion cuisine before it became so popular now.
Grace loved to give and receive gifts. It didn’t have to be a holiday or special occasion for her to give a gift to a relative or friend. Her native language was Korean but she also spoke English and Japanese. A Japanese friend of hers said “she spoke the beautiful traditional Japanese language with elegance.”
Survivors include her sons, Greg (Linda) Chay, Marshall Chay, Paul (Shelley) Chay, Grandchildren Jason Chay, Angela Chay, Matthew Chay, Mckenna Chay, Elisabeth Chay, Catherine (Jake) Maliel, Anna (Tyler) Willingham, Michael (Randi) Chay, Alexander Chay: great grandchildren Keira, Gavin, Naomi, Emily, Julia, Blake, Grace, Shelby, Milo, Mabel and Ada.
In keeping with Grace’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
