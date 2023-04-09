Grace I. Manchester

Dec. 29, 1924 - Mar. 30, 2023

RACINE - Grace Irene (nee: McConnell) Manchester, 98, passed away on March 30, 2023, at St. Monica's Senior Living.

She was born in Racine on December 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Ellsworth and Irene (nee: Fraser) McConnell. On January 11, 1947, Grace was united in marriage to Howard "Howie" Manchester at the First Baptist Church.

She worked in the computer room at Big Buck Building Center for 20 years, retiring in 1983. Grace was a member of First Methodist Church, the Women's Society and OPA. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and traveling to Hawaii with Howie 17 times.

Surviving are her children: Dave Manchester of Colgate, Thomas (Jan) Manchester of Mazomanie, and Gary (Kathi) Manchester of Racine; grandchildren: Mark (Laurie) Manchester, Sam (Shala) Manchester, Tony Manchester, Laura (Jeremy) Petersen, Paul (Kristine) Manchester, Jessica (Ben) Jacobson, Jeremy Manchester, and Jacob (fiance; Sophia) Manchester; great-grandchildren: Seth, Maxwell, LuLu, Samantha, Zellepa, Amanda, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Joshua, Will, Howie, Eddie, and step-grandchildren in addition to nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Howie on September 17, 2006; sister-in-law, Winifred Manchester; sister, Rosella Laughlin; grandson, Jason Manchester; daughter-in-law, Jan (David) Manchester and companion, Dave Palecek.

Funeral services for Grace will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday April 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. Visitation from 12 noon until service time. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at West lawn Memorial Park.

For those wishing to remember Grace in a special way, memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.

Grace's family takes this opportunity to publicly express their profound gratitude to the entire staff at St. Monica's Senior Living for their attentive care and gentle manner shown to Grace over the years. Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479