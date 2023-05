RACINE—Grace Ellen Ostergaard (Nee Dykstra), 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023. A visitation for Grace will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomerinc.com to view the full obituary and to share online condolences.