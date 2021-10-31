Grace E. Smieding

April 30, 1927 – October 25, 2021

RACINE—Grace Elsie Smieding passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, in Racine, WI. She was 94.

Grace was born in Racine to William James Smieding and Bessie Louise Dunkirk (Dargin). She graduated from Washington Park High School and was employed at various companies in Racine, including J.I. Case Co., Bud’s Imports, the Racine County Historical Society and Museum and most recently Habitat for Humanity, where she worked for 30 years before retiring at 92 years of age.

She was stoically independent, living in her own home until 94 years old. She loved her many cats and was often seen in her neighborhood walking a cat on a leash.

Grace will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery next to both her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity in Racine.

