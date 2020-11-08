Grace C. Piskula passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 26th at the age of 94. She is survived by her niece, Jodi Maxstadt; nephew, Jon (Jenny) Piskula; and niece, Joy (Paul) Magestro; as well as her great nephews and nieces, Oriane, Tati, Michael, Maggie, Brendon, Riley, Merryn, Nate, Annie, and Ari; and dear friends, Marilyn LaCourt and Bob Stone. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard (Dorothy) Piskula, Chester (Barbara) Piskula; niece, Jana (Seth) Guggenheim; nephew, Jeff (Beth) Piskula; and life companion Shirley Fraser, who was like a sister to her.

After graduating from UW-LaCrosse, Grace accepted the opportunity to play for the Rockford Peaches Baseball Team later depicted in the movie “A League of their Own.” Once retired from her professional baseball career, her natural athleticism led her to become a PE teacher and Director of Health and Physical Education in Racine, WI, for grades K-12. In 2001, she was inducted into the wall of honor at the Milwaukee Brewers Stadium for her accomplishments in baseball.

Grace and Shirley resided for most of the year in Racine, but shared a cottage north of Milwaukee where they enjoyed the lake and many rounds of golf together. She fondly remembered her time on the lake spent teaching her nieces and nephews how to swim and enjoying quality time with her family.