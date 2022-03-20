Aug. 29, 1930—March 17, 2022

RACINE — Grace Ann Mianecki (nee: Savas), age 91, passed away on Thursday March 17, 2022 at her residence. Grace was born August 29, 1930 in Racine WI, daughter of the late John and Fotini Savas.

Grace married Julius Joseph Mianecki on July 31, 1965. She retired from Dremel Manufacturing on August 29, 1992 after 35 years of employment. Grace was a lifelong member of the Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and the Lady’s Philopthomos Club.

Grace will be dearly missed by her husband, Julius Mianecki; brother, Chris Savas of Florida; sister, Kaye Langel of Racine; and sister in laws: Rosemary Wensing and Patricia (Pat) Shea both of Racine; and many nieces and nephews Grace was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anna Palmer; sister, Martha Simeanidou of Greece; brother, Steve Savas; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Kimissis Tis Theotoku Greek Orthodox, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, on Saturday March 26, 2022, 12:00 p.m., with Father John Ketchum officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Grace has asked people to pray for peace in the world.

