Grace Ann Brock

July 16, 1930 – May 7, 2020

Grace Ann (nee: Garski) Brock, 89, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was born in Rosholt, WI on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Esther (nee: Zielinski) Garski.

On December 9, 1960, in Illinois, Grace was united in marriage to Jim Brock, with whom she enjoyed 38 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on July 23, 1999. She was a longtime member of Racine Moose Lodge, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Clayton) Sorvala of Racine; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Noah and Jager Clark, and Paiten Sorvala.

She is further survived by; brothers, Richard Garski; Frank Garski; Gene (Rosemary) Garski; and Mike (Brenda) Garski; sisters, Lorraine Mucinskas, Mary Ann Owen (Don), Sandy Lowery; Carol (Mark) Culotta; and Sue Fortier.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther Garski; husband, Jim Brock; brothers and sisters, Raymond Garski, Patricia Garski, Chet Garski, Jimmy Garski, and dear friend and longtime companion, Leo Beres.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a celebration of Grace’s life announced at a later date. Grace will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy. 32.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Grace Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

