Grace Ann Brock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1930 – May 7, 2020

Grace Ann (nee: Garski) Brock, 89, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

She was born in Rosholt, WI on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Esther (nee: Zielinski) Garski.

On December 9, 1960, in Illinois, Grace was united in marriage to Jim Brock, with whom she enjoyed 38 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on July 23, 1999. She was a longtime member of Racine Moose Lodge, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Clayton) Sorvala of Racine; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Noah and Jager Clark, and Paiten Sorvala.

She is further survived by; brothers, Richard Garski; Frank Garski; Gene (Rosemary) Garski; and Mike (Brenda) Garski; sisters, Lorraine Mucinskas, Mary Ann Owen (Don), Sandy Lowery; Carol (Mark) Culotta; and Sue Fortier.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Esther Garski; husband, Jim Brock; brothers and sisters, Raymond Garski, Patricia Garski, Chet Garski, Jimmy Garski, and dear friend and longtime companion, Leo Beres.