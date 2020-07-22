Grace Ann Brock
July 16, 1930—May 7, 2020

RACINE—Grace Ann (nee: Garski) Brock, 89, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

