October 20, 1928 – July 20, 2018
RACINE- Grace Alice Covey, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Grace is survived by her sister, Barbara McDonough. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Covey, on April 23, 2007. She will be missed by close friends, Robert & Georgeann Gross; Kelly & Joy Harrison; Steve & Laurie Christensen and family; and by many others.
A celebration of Grace’s life will be held on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 11:00 am at Lake Oaks Senior Apartments (1916 Wisconsin Avenue Racine 53403). Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Post 494 have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
