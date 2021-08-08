Gottlieb John Schafer

RACINE—The John, David, and Bill Schafer families are having a Celebration of their father’s life on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Johnsons Park Pavilion from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A Picnic Lunch will be served for anyone who wishes to join the family and share memories.

Gottlieb was a longtime resident of Racine, Wisconsin, and a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He was born in Tangier, Oklahoma. He was the 10th of 13 children and was preceded in death by all his siblings. Gottlieb and his wife Helen (Jandl) were married 62 years before her death in 2006.