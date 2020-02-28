Gottfried Georgi
Gottfried Georgi

Gottfried Georgi

November 16, 1938—February 23, 2020

RACINE—Gottfried Georgi, age 81, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Frankel officiating.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

