Gottfried Georgi

On September 16, 1978, Gottfried married the love of his life, Sharon Celmer. He obtained his master’s degree from New Mexico Highlands University in Education, specializing in Automotive and Industrial Arts. Gottfried moved to Racine in 1974 and taught with Racine Unified at Horlick High School and at Gateway Technical College for the next thirty years, where he enriched the minds and touched the lives of countless students. Following retirement in 2004, he volunteered with the Skills USA program where he prepped student teams for competition. He was active with the Racine Parkinson’s Support Group. Gottfried was also an active member at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, and at Holy Nativity Church in Kenosha, where his wife Sharon served as the pastor. In his spare time, Gottfried enjoyed photography, but it was the time spent with his family that gave him the most joy.