Gordon W. Graves

RACINE - Gordon "Flash" Graves passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, WI, on Tuesday, June 7, at the age of 85.
A celebration of Gordy's life will be held at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club or Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church are suggested. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary. There will also be a complete obituary in the Sunday, July 17th edition of the Journal Times.
