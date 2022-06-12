 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gordon W. Graves

RACINE - Gordon "Flash" Graves passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, WI, on Tuesday, June 7, at the age of 85.

A celebration of Gordy's life will be held at 11:00 AM. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club or Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church are suggested. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary. There will also be a complete obituary in the Sunday, July 17th edition of the Journal Times.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

