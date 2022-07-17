Gordon W. Graves

April 3, 1937—June 7, 2022

RACINE—Gordon “Flash” Graves passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 7, at the age of 85.

He was born on April 3, 1937, to William “Rudy” and Clara Helen Rose (Welke) Graves. He attended St. John’s Lutheran Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then Park High School, graduating in 1955.

Gordy proudly served in the US Navy as a 1st class Petty Officer in the Sea Bees from 1955 to 1959, spending most of his time stationed in Coronado, California. A memorable experience for Gordy was to go back to the Navy base in Coronado in 2019 to relive and revisit so many special memories. He met his true love, Mary Ann, on a blind date and they were married on July 29, 1961. They had three sons: Dave, Dan, and Tim. Gordy worked for S.C. Johnson and Sons as a boiler mechanic for 37 years, retiring in 1999. Gordy and Mary Ann loved to spend time with their Tennessee Road neighbors and friends, and to travel with their brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Karen Koretchko. They, along with other lifelong friends, took an annual trip to Door County every October for the last 33 years. Gordy was involved in the West Racine Kiwanis Club and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Gordy is survived by his sons: David (Jeanne), Daniel (Angelia), and Timothy (Kirsten); grandchildren Becki (Brent), Allie (Brian), Kelly (John), Tanner, Katie, Emma, Julia, and Claire; great-grandchildren William, Malachi, and Harper.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; and his in-laws, Andrew and Anna Koretchko.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookside Care Center who were so kind and gentle in caring for Gordy, Dr. Michael Zeihen for his compassionate care, and Hospice Alliance. A celebration of Gordy’s life will be held at 11:00 am. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. If you are not vaccinated, masks are required. There will not be a visitation held prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club or Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church are suggested.

