Aug. 29, 1921 - June 8, 2022

Gordon V. Jensen, age 100, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Ascension All Saints. Gordon was born in Racine, WI on August 29, 1921. He was the son of the late Anton and Anna Jensen.

On September of 1942, he was united in marriage to Agnes Christiansen of Racine, WI who preceded him in death in July of 1998. He remarried in January 2003 to Evelyn Olesen of Racine, WI who preceded him in death in July of 2021.

Gordon was a lifelong member of Journey in Faith (formerly Gethsemane Lutheran), an avid sailor, fisherman, reader, woodworker and a lover of architecture.

He served in the Corps of Engineers, Amphibious Brigade in the Asian Corridor, Philippines to Japan, for four years. As an apprentice of Al Sietz and an employee of Hans Geyer and then an owner of Architectural Associates, he contributed to the design and construction of many of the buildings in Racine. He retired from Architectural Associates in 2001.

Survivors include his three children, Anton "Tony" Jensen, Linda Jensen, and Julie Christiansen all of Racine, WI; stepdaughters: Karen Olesen of Los Altos, CA and Antoinette Olesen of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren: Marshall Martin of Racine, WI, Kara (Stephen) Shauer of Racine, WI, Cathe (Michael) Hall of Whiteman AFB, MO, and Jonathon (Jessie) Habel of Milwaukee, WI, as well as three step-grandchildren: Justine McCanna of Austin, TX, Phillip (Sarah) McCanna of Austin, TX, Sean McNulty of Apex, NC, six great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Shelly Jensen; his caretakers: Lacey Davis and Judy Thomas; many nieces; nephews; friends and family who loved him very much and who will deeply miss him.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

