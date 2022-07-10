April 19, 1948—July 5, 2022

RACINE—Gordon J. Weidner, age 74, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Gordon was born in Duluth, MN on April 19, 1948, a son of the late Gordon J. Sr. and Lucille (nee: Gordon) Weidner. He was a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

On July 8, 1972, in Racine he was united in marriage to JoAnn M. Brynd.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He entered service on October 16, 1967, and was discharged from active duty on October 13, 1970. Gordon later went on to continue the service to his country through the U.S. Army Reserve and the WI National Guard.

His last place of employment was at Great Lakes Naval Base where he worked as a pipefitter/welder. He was a retired member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #118.

A proud veteran, Gordon was a member of AMVETS Chapter 120, DAV Chapter #9, VFW Post #1391, the Vietnam Veteran’s Association Chapter #767, and Cooties Pup Tent #5. Gordon had served in a variety of leadership roles in each of these organizations; and he was the current Commander of The First Cavalry Division Association – Kettle Moraine.

Family was the center of Gordon’s life. He cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. His happiest times were spent surrounded by family. Throughout his life Gordon believed greatly in service and volunteerism. Over the years he volunteered with the Salvation Army, the Boy Scouts of America, and numerous other organizations.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn; his three children: James (Dawn) Weidner, Keith (Leigh) Weidner, and Heather (Nick) Burgess; his six grandchildren: Damian Burgess, and Scout, Rhegan, Finley, Kennedy, and Phoenix Weidner; and his sister, Deborah (Jack) Bennett.

Along with his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Weidner.

A Memorial service honoring Gordon’s life will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to any of the service organizations that Gordon belonged to would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000